Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Shocking! Kanika Mann and Jannat Zubair are at loggerheads and the reason will shock you, Check it out

In the upcoming episode, both Mohit Malik and Jannat Zubair will be in the elimination stunt and that is when Kanika will save one of them from doing the elimination task.

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts and giving their hundred per cent.

Kanika Mann is one of the strongest contestants on the show and we have seen how she aces all the stunts and completes them and has a never give up attitude.

Many times she has also got praised by Rohit Shetty for the way she does stunts and in the previous episode, she nailed all the stunts and won the K medal.

As we had reported earlier that the actress had saved Mohit Malik from the elimination stunt.

The actress had to choose between Jannat and Mohit and the actress chose Mohit and this didn’t go well with Jannat.

The two would be having an argument over this, where Jannat felt that the decision was wrong and she deserved to be saved from the elimination task.

In the earlier episodes also, we did see how Kanika and Jannat did have an argument as the Guddan actress had taken Jannat's name for elimination and had saved Rubina.

Seems like things haven’t settled down between the two actresses!

What do you think of Kanika’s decision?

Do let us know in the comments below.

Latest Video