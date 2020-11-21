Bollywood drug cartel case: Bharti Singh arrested by NCB after she confesses that she and her husband consume drugs

MUMBAI: This morning the entire television industry woke up to the news of NCB raiding ace comedian Bharti Singh’s residence. Post that Bharti and her husband were called to the NCB office for questioning.

Now, according to Hindustan Times, Bharti Singh has been arrested by the NCB after being questioned by the agency in connection with the drug-related probe. The agency said that 86.5 grams of cannabis was recovered from Singh’s house when NCB officials conducted a raid there.

The duo has accepted consumption of Ganja. While Bharti Singh has been arrested, the examination of Harsh Limbachiya is underway, say NCB officials.

The search was conducted as part of the ongoing probe by the NCB into alleged drug use in the entertainment industry, an official of the agency had said.

Well, prior to this, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal and his wife were also called for interrogation by the NCB in connection with the drug probe.

The drug nexus of the entertainment industry was busted during the investigation of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case where the ED had found chats of Rhea and her brother with drug peddlers.

Thus, this led the NCB to raid various parts of Mumbai and arrest many peddlers who are now naming famous personalities who were procuring drugs from them.

Well, seems like this is just the beginning and more and more names will be emerging out of this probe.

