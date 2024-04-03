Boogie Woogie, Zara Nachke Dikha, Dance India Dance super moms are the few dance reality show that have vanished from the small screens

Many dance reality shows began with a bang but then vanished in no time and the audience wondered why it never aired back on television. Here we bring you the list of dance reality shows that vanished from the television screens.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 03/04/2024 - 05:30
Boogie

MUMBAI: Dance Reality shows are one of the most loved shows on television.

The first ever dance reality show on television was "Boogie Woogie" which aired on Sony Television and that time there was only one show where the audience could showcase their talent.

But years later in the mid 20s many reality shows were launched on television that gave so many talents a chance to showcase their talent and the world could see it.

Dance India Dance, Dance Deewane, Dance India Dance Super Moms, Dance India Dance Little Champions, Superstar Dancer, Dance Plus etc are a few dance reality shows that are making it big in the television industry.

But there are quite a few dance reality shows that had begun with a bang but have disappeared and the reason is still unknown.

But the shows are well recognized and the fans would like to see the shows back with new seasons.

ALSO READ :Dance Deewane: Exclusive! Bhagyashree to grace the upcoming episode

Here we bring you the list of Dance  reality shows that have disappeared :  

1. Boogie Woogie

Boogie Woogie is one of the first and  most successful dance reality shows on television. It had began in the year 1997 and went on for seven successful seasons and then it went off - air and since then the show has never aired back and the fans miss watching the show. It was hosted by brothers Javed and Naved Jaffry along with Ravi Behl.

2. Dance Champions

Dance Champions used to air on Star Plus and post the first season no other season was launched and it completely vanished from the television screens.

3. Dancing Queen

Dancing Queen which aired on COLORS TV in the year 2008, where Sambhavna Seth was the winner of the show, but after the first season no other season was telecasted and it vanished from the small screen.

4. Dance India Super Moms  

Dance India Dance Super moms last season was aired in the year 2012 and post that there hasn't been any season that has been telecasted and it feels like it just disappeared.

5. Just Dance

Just Dance was a dance reality show that was airing on Star Plus and for the first time Hrithik Roshan was the judges on a reality show along with Farah Khan and Vaibhavi Merchant, post the first season of the show no other season was aired and the show just disappeared.

6. Zara Nachke Dikha

Zara Nachke Dikha was a celebrity dance reality show which was quite successful and it had two seasons and it used to air on Star One and Star Plus and the last episode was aired in the year 2010 and post that no season was aired and the show has vanished.

Well, these are the few dance reality shows that began with a bang but then vanished from all the platforms.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Dance Deewane: Exclusive! Bhagyashree to grace the upcoming episode

 

Boogie Woogie Zara Nachke Dikha Just Dance Dance India Dance Super Moms Dance Deewane dance reality shows Dancing Queen reality shows TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 03/04/2024 - 05:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Pandya Store SPOILER: Whoa! Shalini will blackmail Amrish to marry her if he wants to be rescued
MUMBAI :The popular family drama show Pandya Store debuted on Star Plus on January 25, 2021. Disney+ Hotstar offers...
Interesting! Arbaaz Khan opens up about second marriage, defends age gap with wife Sshura Khan
MUMBAI: Arbaaz Khan, known for his candid demeanor, recently delved into the intricacies of his second marriage,...
Exclusive! Jasleen Singh on importance of mental health, "...it's important to talk about it..."
MUMBAI : ADHD is a short film based on Mental Health awareness. The film was a Youtube release on Content Keedas...
Rab Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Kaynaat is back to take revenge from Dua
MUMBAI: Following a significant leap of 22 years, Rab Se Hai Dua introduces viewers to a new narrative where the...
Hilarious! Have a look at the mistake committed by Arshad Warsi in Golmaal Again, which was recently highlighted by director Rohit Shetty
MUMBAI : One of the most loved movies of all time is Golmaal Again. The movie that has great names like Ajay Devgn,...
Kajol talks about being directed by husband Ajay Devgn, read on
MUMBAI: Kajol and Ajay Devgn are two of the biggest and most popular stars in Bollywood. They are also one of the most...
Recent Stories
Arbaaz Khan
Interesting! Arbaaz Khan opens up about second marriage, defends age gap with wife Sshura Khan
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Arpit
Mehndi Wala Ghar actor Arpit Kapoor speaks about the challenges he faces to play the character of Akshay; reveals the reason why he signed the show - Exclusive
Isha
Isha Malviya reveals her experience of working with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta
KhaanZaadi
Bigg Boss 17’s KhaanZaadi apologises to Salman Khan for her behaviour says "I should have taken his advice he had told me to concentrate on the game"
RAGHAV JUYAL
Raghav Juyal reveals THIS shocking reason why he refused the offer of Bigg Boss
Nikki Sharma
Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya actress Nikki Sharma candidly opens up portraying a strong character Shakti; Says ‘I get to learn so much…
Shilpa Agnihotri
Shilpa Agnihotri opens up about embracing Shrimad Ramayan role amidst mom guilt; Says ‘The first few days were extremely difficult’