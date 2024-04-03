Boogie Woogie, Zara Nachke Dikha, Dance India Dance super moms are the few dance reality show that have vanished from the small screens

MUMBAI: Dance Reality shows are one of the most loved shows on television.

The first ever dance reality show on television was "Boogie Woogie" which aired on Sony Television and that time there was only one show where the audience could showcase their talent.

But years later in the mid 20s many reality shows were launched on television that gave so many talents a chance to showcase their talent and the world could see it.

Dance India Dance, Dance Deewane, Dance India Dance Super Moms, Dance India Dance Little Champions, Superstar Dancer, Dance Plus etc are a few dance reality shows that are making it big in the television industry.

But there are quite a few dance reality shows that had begun with a bang but have disappeared and the reason is still unknown.

But the shows are well recognized and the fans would like to see the shows back with new seasons.

Here we bring you the list of Dance reality shows that have disappeared :

1. Boogie Woogie

Boogie Woogie is one of the first and most successful dance reality shows on television. It had began in the year 1997 and went on for seven successful seasons and then it went off - air and since then the show has never aired back and the fans miss watching the show. It was hosted by brothers Javed and Naved Jaffry along with Ravi Behl.

2. Dance Champions

Dance Champions used to air on Star Plus and post the first season no other season was launched and it completely vanished from the television screens.

3. Dancing Queen

Dancing Queen which aired on COLORS TV in the year 2008, where Sambhavna Seth was the winner of the show, but after the first season no other season was telecasted and it vanished from the small screen.

4. Dance India Super Moms

Dance India Dance Super moms last season was aired in the year 2012 and post that there hasn't been any season that has been telecasted and it feels like it just disappeared.

5. Just Dance

Just Dance was a dance reality show that was airing on Star Plus and for the first time Hrithik Roshan was the judges on a reality show along with Farah Khan and Vaibhavi Merchant, post the first season of the show no other season was aired and the show just disappeared.

6. Zara Nachke Dikha

Zara Nachke Dikha was a celebrity dance reality show which was quite successful and it had two seasons and it used to air on Star One and Star Plus and the last episode was aired in the year 2010 and post that no season was aired and the show has vanished.

Well, these are the few dance reality shows that began with a bang but then vanished from all the platforms.

