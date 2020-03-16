Bravo! Rakhi Sawant in full spirits with beau Adil Khan Durrani ahead of surgery, See Insta video

Rakhi Sawant was last seen Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 with estranged husband Ritesh Singh

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss fame Rakhi Sawant has been admitted to the hospital for a surgery. The actress-dancer shared a dance video from the cabin of the hospital. Rakhi and her beau Adil were caught shaking legs to Liger's song ‘Aafat’.

Rakhi also spoke about her passion for dance in the caption which reads, “Dance doesn’t leave me in any condition#Hospital pre surgery dance…!!”

As soon as Rakhi posted the video, fans and industry colleagues flooded her with warm wishes for a speedy recovery. Nisha Rawal, and Sofia Hayat asked Rakhi about her health. Nisha wrote “Cutie  pls recover soon” and Sofia commented “What surgery???? I am praying and sending blessings. Nothing will go wrong. Your life is on track..you have Adil and your health”.

Fans too enquired about her health. One of the fans commented, “Why u admit in hospital WT happened”, another user wrote “Tek keyar Rakhiji.. get well soon”, and one more comment read “Get well super soon”

On a personal front, Rakhi and Adil are currently dating. She spoke with the media about meeting with Adil's family. Rakhi said, “Woh unki family hai lekin woh rishte ke liye nahi thi. Woh sirf dinner hi tha ek. Adil bahot acha ladka hai woh dheere karke ek ek karke apni family se mila rahe hain. Woh rishte ke liye nahi thi. Woh sirf Mumbai ghoomne phirne hi aaye thi. Jo mein soch rahi thi woh toh bilkul nahi hua.”

Credit: ETimes

TellyChakkar Television Rakhi Sawant Adil Khan Durrani Main Hoon Na Bigg Boss 15 Rakhi Ka Swayamwar Buddha Mar Gaya masti
