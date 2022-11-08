Shocking! Adil gets miffed with Rakhi Sawant at the airport as she says that she is unhappy with her life

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house, where she won the audience's hearts.

She entered BB15 as a wild card and became a finalist in the show. But just a few days before the finale, she was eliminated, which upset her a lot.

She grabbed the headlines as she finally revealed the face of her husband, Ritiesh, and fans were excited to see them both in the reality show. But many of them also said that they were a planned couple and their marriage was fake, and finally, she ended the marriage and got divorced.

We have seen very often how the actress broke down in front of the media while remembering Ritiesh, her ex-husband, and said how much she loved him and how hurt she was.

But now, the actress has moved on and is in a happier space because she has found the love of her life. The actress introduced her new love through a video call while interacting with the media and looked super hot and happy.

These days, she is grabbing the headlines for her love life with her new partner, Adil.

Recently, the couple was sported at the airport and Rakhi looked very sad and depressed and that’s when the media started to ask her what the matter was.

The actress said that she is unhappy with her life and is sad about the things that are happening in her life.

The media questioned Adil about it and asked him what he did she is upset, he told them that he hasn’t done anything and he feels that Rakhi is bored of him.

The media accused him of upsetting her and that’s when he got miffed and walked away from there and Rakhi looked too sad and disappointed with his behaviour.

Well, there is no doubt that Rakhi and Adil are one of the most loved couples and the two do give major couple goals.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

