BREAKING! After Mona Singh, Milky Srivastava JOINS the cast of Sony SAB's Pushpa Impossible

Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia brings a new show titled Pushpa. The show airs on Sony SAB and it is women-centric series, with Karuna Pandey as the lead. 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 11:09
BREAKING! After Mona Singh, Milky Srivastava JOINS the cast of Sony SAB's Pushpa Impossible

MUMBAI: Sony SAB is one such channel where we only see comedy and light-hearted drama series that bring a smile to everyone's face. The channel presents only family-oriented shows. And now, the channel is gearing up for yet another show soon.

Also Read: BREAKING NEWS: Divyam Dubey roped in for SAB TV’s Pushpa Impossible!

A lot of new TV shows are all set to roll out in the upcoming days.

Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia is bringing the new show titled Pushpa. JD is well known for his character of 'Himanshu' in the serial, 'Khichdi' and he has done some great work in Gujarati and Hindi dramas and serials. 

The show airs on Sony SAB and it is a women-centric series.

It was earlier revealed that Mona Singh will be doing a cameo as a lawyer in the show, now the breaking news is that Milky Srivastava has been roped in the show as Mona Singh's daughter. The track is said to be extremely exciting, we can't wait to see the new track in the show. 

JD Majethia's show is titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’. We had exclusively updated about actors like Karuna Pandey, Darshan Gurjar, and Navin Pandita being roped in for the show. We also reported about actor Sachin Parikh bagging the show

The show will be catering to a wide audience, being a show depicting the life of a mother and her kids.

How excited are you about this show?

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more exciting news!

Also Read: BREAKING NEWS: Divyam Dubey roped in for SAB TV’s Pushpa Impossible!

Sony Sab JD Majethia Suhani Vyas Pushpa Impossible Family comedy SAB Sony Sab Karuna Pandey TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 11:09

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
'Khatron Ke Khiladi' star Anushka Sen to host 'Not Just A Chat Show'
MUMBAI: Anushka Sen, who was on the cast of the historical drama 'Jhansi Ki Rani' and was also seen in the stunt-based...
Dhamaka! Karan Johar faces massive trolls for his quirky reaction against Nayanthara, Read to know more
MUMBAI: Popular filmmaker Karan Johar who is famous for brewing interesting gossip has been surfacing headlines for his...
Gashmeer Mahajani of 'Imlie' fame to judge 'Dance Maharashtra Dance'
MUMBAI: After Sonalee Kulkarni, Gashmeer Mahajani of 'Imlie' fame will be seen judging the dance reality show 'Dance...
SURPRISING! Did Rajeev Sen drop a major HINT of all being well between him and Charu Asopa?
MUMBAI: Popular TV couple Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have been constantly in the news ever since they got married. ...
EXCLUSIVE! Dipali Sharma to enter Hotstar's Aashiqana starring Zyan Ibad Khan and Khushi Dubey
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is once again back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment. We all...
Whoa! Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar starrer ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’ shooting resumes, details inside
MUMBAI: Makers of Sony TV’s popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 begin shooting as power couple Disha Parmar and Rahul...
Recent Stories
BIG Update! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal receive death threats from a Mumbai man, case registered by Mumbai Police
BIG Update! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal receive death threats from a Mumbai man, case registered by Mumbai Police
Latest Video