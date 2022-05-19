BREAKING NEWS: Divyam Dubey roped in for SAB TV’s Pushpa Impossible!

Sony SAB is one such channel where we only see comedy and light-hearted drama series that bring a smile to everyone's face. The channel presents only family-oriented shows. And now, the channel is gearing up for yet another show soon.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Thu, 05/19/2022 - 18:25
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television.

A lot of new TV shows are all set to roll out in the upcoming days.

Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia is all set to bring a new show soon. The show will be airing on Sony SAB and it will be a women-centric series.

JD Majethia's is titled Pushpa Impossible. We had exclusively updated about actors like Karuna Pandey, Darshan Gurjar, and Navin Pandita being roped in for the show. We also reported about actor Sachin Parikh bagging the show. Another actor who has been brought on board for the show is Jayesh Barbhaya.

The actor is a well-known personality in the Gujarati entertainment industry.

Now, we have exclusive learnt that actor Divyam Dubey has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the show.

Details about Divyam’s character are not known yet.

It was only recently that we reported about Vrinda Duvani roped in for the show.

Meanwhile, Karuna who plays the titular role is well-known for her stints in projects like Devanshi, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, The Bypass, and Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, among others.

We will soon be back with all the latest updates regarding this development.

How excited are you about this new show? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

