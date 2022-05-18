EXCLUSIVE! Sony SAB's show Shubh Laabh gets a new time slot, now to air at THIS time

When a new TV show is launched, the existing TV shows witness timeslot change. The same is set to happen as Sony SAB's popular show Shubh Laabh is all set for a time slot change.
Shubh Laabh

We have seen how so many new shows are being launched on TV screens these days. 

When a new TV show is launched, the existing TV shows witness timeslot change. 

The same is set to happen as Sony SAB's popular show Shubh Laabh is all set for a time slot change. 

Shubh Laabh which was airing at the 9.30 timeslot, will now be airing at a new time. 

The show will now air in the 8 PM time slot. 

So now, Pushpa Impossible which is all set to hit the small screens soon will take the 9.30 PM slot. 

Shubh Laabh stars Nasirr Khan, Geetanjali Tikekar, Reema Vohra, Chhavi Pandey, Tanisha Mehta, Aashay Mishra, Mithil Jain, Mahi Sharma, Nimisha Vakharia among others. 

Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein hit the small screens last year on 13th September. 

Meanwhile, Pushpa Impossible stars Karuna Pandey, Bhakti Rathod, Deshna Dugad, Naveen Pandita, Darshan Gurjar, Sachin Parikh, Jayesh Barbhaya, Vrinda Duvani, and Garima Parihar among others. 

The show is bankrolled by JD Majethia's home banner Hats Off Productions. 

How excited are you for Pushpa Imposisble? Tell us in the comments. 

