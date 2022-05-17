BREAKING NEWS: SAB TV’s Pushpa Impossible to undergo a TIMESLOT CHANGE?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television.

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Everybody wants to be the face of the show and explore themselves and post Devanshi, I saw this as an opportunity to evolve as an artist: Karuna Pandey on shooting for Pushpa Impossible

A lot of new TV shows are all set to roll out in the upcoming days. Sony SAB is one such channel where we only see comedy and light-hearted drama series that bring a smile to everyone's face. The channel presents only family-oriented shows.

And now, the channel is gearing up for yet another show soon. Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia is all set to bring a new show soon.

The show will be airing on Sony SAB and it will be a women-centric series.

JD Majethia's new show will be titled Pushpa Impossible.

We had exclusively updated about actors like Karuna Pandey, Darshan Gurjar, and Navin Pandita being roped in for the show. We also reported about actor Sachin Parikh bagging the show.

Well, the show is all set to launch on June 6 at 9:30 replacing Shubh Laabh however, it is now being speculated that the show might undergo a timeslot change. Nothing is confirmed yet however, a particular page on social media shared the same and actress Garima Parihar, who is very much a part of the show shared the same on her Instagram handle.

Take a look:

According to sources, the piece of information doing the rounds is speculation and there is no confirmation on the same as of now.

We will soon be back with all the latest updates regarding this development.

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Karuna Pandey is an energy train on the sets and I look forward to learning from her: Naveen Pandita on shooting for Pushpa Impossible

How excited are you about this new show? Tell us in the comments.