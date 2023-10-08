Breaking! Arjun Bijlani to host the Star Parivaar Awards 2023! More details Inside!

MUMBAI: Star Plus is known to deliver intriguing and interesting content for its viewers. It would be apt to say that this channel, in particular, is a hub where the audience witnesses all emotions, ranging from love, drama, revenge, and many more through its highly engaging shows.

The channel has an amazing lineup of shows like Anupamaa that showcases women empowerment, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Imlie, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Ghum hai kisikey Pyaar Mein, Pandya Store and Faltu that focus on family drama, and romance which has been well accepted by the viewers.

The channel has the top most shows that are ruling the TRP charts. Breaking records and stereotypes like never before.

One of the most iconic things about Star Plus, has been the Star Parivaar awards, the celebration of families, love and relationship that Star Plus has built with audiences and within the shows and the casts.

TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update.

As per sources, the dashing star Arjun Bijlani will turn host for the newest Star Parivaar Awards 2023.

Arjun has previously hosted the show Ravivaar with Star Parivaar, and has become a part of the current Star Parivaar family for a while now.

Arjun’s hosting skills and charisma are no new news, for this is a big deal.

Star Parivaar Awards 2023, returning after 5 years, will celebrate the love, laughter, and joy the shows bring to the audiences.

