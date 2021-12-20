BREAKING! Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei gets an EXTENSION for this long

MUMBAI: Starplus' newly launched show Chikoo ki Mummy Durr Kei has been the talk of the town for a while now. The show has begun to make space in the viewer's routine with its storyline and stars.

Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei is a danced based show with a heartwarming storyline about a mother who is in search of her long-lost daughter. Although she meets her, she is unable to recognize the connection between the two.

Well, we had exclusively updated that Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei is all set to wrap up and go off air on 7th January 2022, the show had been coping up with the TRPs but now that Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is all set to get launched, the channel decides to pull the plug of Chikoo.

Now the news that came out is that the show will be getting an extension for 3 months on the charts of StarPlus. Confirming the news with ETimes, Himanshu says, “I have no clue about what prompted the channel to revoke their decision. It’s entirely their prerogative. However, it feels very nice that the show is not going off-air. We have a wonderful team working on Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei and I am glad that everyone’s consistent efforts have paid off.”

He also added, “I was disappointed when I learnt that the show would end prematurely. Unfortunately, we can’t do much about it and have to accept such decisions. But with it not going off-air now, everyone on the team is happy and relieved. We are all geared up again to give our best to the show. I am certain that the audience will continue to extend their support to us.”

Are you all excited about the extension?

