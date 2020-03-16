BREAKING! Colors' Spy Bahu shifts to Nima Denzongpa 's slot from 5th September

MUMBAI: Colors TV's famous drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some exciting twists in the upcoming track of the show. The show stars Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim in the lead roles and the fans love this amazing Jodi. The forthcoming episode of Spy Bahu will be very interesting as you will see major twists.

We had exclusively updated the fans about Sherdill Shergill taking Spy Bahu's timeslot and Nima Denzongpa going off-air, well now the breaking is that Spy Bahu will be taking the time slot of 10:30 pm after Nima Denzongpa bids adieu, fans aren't much happy about the timeslot change, but this shall be the change from 5th September.

In the upcoming episode, Yohan will convince Sejal that he still loves her and wants to take care of her and their baby. Sejal who has completely lost her memory decides to trust him and agrees to go with him to the Nanda Mansion. Here, the Nandas are busy preparing for Janmashtami celebrations and Yohan returns with Sejal. Mahira's plans crash looking at her alive.

We will soon see the grand Dahi Handi celebration with the Nandas, Sejal now takes baby steps to accept Yohan and the family. She applies teeka to him and encourages him for Dahi Handi.

Will Yohan still try to be with Sejal?

