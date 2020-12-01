Breaking! Divya Bhatnagar's condition critical for being diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia simultaneously

MUMBAI: Actress Divya Bhatnagar, who has featured in several television shows, including Udaan and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is critical. She tested positive for Covid-19 and is on the ventilator after her condition deteriorated.

Her brother Devashish Bhatnagar revealed about her current condition by telling that, “We have shifted Divya to another hospital. She was hospitalised on November 26 and tested positive for COVID-19 on November 28. She was already suffering from pneumonia, which has worsened owing to coronavirus. Initially, she was on non-invasive ventilation to support her breathing but is on the ventilator now because of all the exertion of shifting hospitals. We want her to recover from pneumonia, which has spread.”.

Divya’s mother is also in Mumbai to be by her daughter’s side during this difficult time. However, she can’t meet her as the actress has tested positive for coronavirus.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya fame Anjum Fakih has a shocking revelation regarding Arjit Taneja

Devashish adds, “I am meeting Divya wearing a PPE kit because I need to be by her side and cheer her up. She is conscious and tries to talk to me. I am not allowing my mother to go inside as she is 63 and has to be extremely careful about her own health.”.

Reports of trouble in Divya’s marriage - she tied the knot with Gagan (an artiste manager), following a courtship of five years; have also surfaced.

Regarding her personal life, her brother expressed, “I don’t want to comment on her personal life. It’s a sensitive topic and I would let Divya talk about it once she is better.”.

Also Read: Shubhashish Chakroborty, Renu Jaisinghaniya, and Neelam Pandey bag DD Kisan’s show Daman Mitte Ka

Credit: Bombay Times