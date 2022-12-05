Breaking! Gashmeer Mahajani to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Bigg Boss 16?

MUMBAI: Gashmeer Mahajani is a well-known television star he rose to fame with his performance as Aditya in the serial Imlie, where the pair of Aditya and Imlie was loved by the audience and they were considered the iconic pair on television.

But just a few months back Gashmeer had decided to quit the show as he wanted to do something different and hence, he put an end to Aditya Tripathi. The fans were heartbroken with the news as they knew they wouldn’t be able to watch him.

Television actor Manasvi Vashist has replaced him on the show as Aditya who later on quit the show.

Gashmeer is a huge star in the world of Marathi cinema and he has done a lot of work out there. He debuted with P. Som Shekar's Hindi film Muskurake Dekh Zara in the year 2010, although only in 2015 did he achieve popularity, when Carry On Maratha, which was his Marathi film debut, and Deool Band were released.

As we have reported earlier that the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss have begun the preparation for the upcoming season of both the reality shows.

( ALSO READ - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Wow! This is what Rohit Shetty has learned from Anushka Sen

They have contacted and finalized a few celebrities for Khatron Ke Khiladi whereas for Bigg Boss 16 the talks are still on.

There is a strong buzz that Imlie actor Gashmeer Mahajani has been approached for both shows and the talks are on between the makers and the actor though there is no confirmation for the same.

The actor in the past hasn’t been part of any reality show and if everything will fall in place then this would be his first reality show that he would be part.

Well, it will be interesting to see Gashmeer facing his fears on a show like Khatron Ke Khiladi and he will be a very interesting contestant for Bigg Boss too.

Do you want to se Gashmeer in these two mega reality shows?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ - Explosive! Here is the final list of the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12