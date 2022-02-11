BREAKING! Jay Bhanushali back as the host for Dance India Dance Li'l Masters Season 5

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

A lot of reality shows are all set to roll out in the upcoming months.

Dance India Dance is one of the most popular dance reality shows.

It gave a rise to many aspiring dancers who made their mark in the entertainment industry.

Well, the makers are all set to be back with Dance India Dance Li'l Masters Season 5. Yes, you heard it right!

The previous seasons have been a huge hit.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learned that the show's popular host Jay Bhansushali who entertained us with his excellent hosting skills is once again back.

Jay is back with DID after six years to host the show.

The actor has hosted five original seasons of DID and also a few seasons of DID Li'l Masters.

This season will also mark the reunion of Remo D'Souza and Jay.

Remo will be seen as the Grand Master.

TellyChakkar had also reported about Sonali Bendre and Mouni Roy being on the judges' seats.

How excited are you to see Jay back as the host? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

