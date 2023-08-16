Breaking! Jennifer Winget to play the lead in SoBo Films next for Sony TV!

Jennifer Winget is a name to reckon with in the Television industry. She has been part of many successful shows like Dil Mill Gaye, Beyhadh, Bepannah, Beyhadh 2 and more.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/16/2023 - 11:08
Jennifer Winget

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the coming days.

SOBO Films, is a new production house which is growing in a fast pace and has been responsible for shows like, Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, Ek Mahanayak BR Ambedkar, Dil Bekarar and more. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Karan Wahi roped in for SonyLiv's next 

TellyChakkar is back with another breaking update. 

As per sources, Jennifer Winget is all set to make her return to TV with SOBO Films next on Sony TV. 

Jennifer Winget is a name to reckon with in the Television industry. She has been part of many successful shows like Dil Mill Gaye, Beyhadh, Bepannah, Beyhadh 2 and more.

She also stars in the OTT shows, Code M and it’s sequel. 

Are you excited to see Jennifer back on TV?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more exclusive updates!

ALSO READ: Must-Read! What has Jennifer Winget been up to since Beyhadh 2 went off-air?

Jennifer Winget Code M Jennifer Winget shows Dil Mill Gaye Beyhadh Bepannah Beyhadh 2 Kashibai Bajirao Ballal Ek Mahanayak BR Ambedkar Dil Bekarar Sobo Films Sobo Films TellyChakkar
Like
1
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/16/2023 - 11:08

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Katha Ankahee: Love Is In The Air! Viaan goes on one knee to propose Katha
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
EXCLUSIVE! Udaariyaan's Sonakshi Batra on getting love for Naaz: People confuse the character as the person, so I was hesitant to play a negative role on TV but viewers recognised the difference between me and and Naaz and I am overjoyed''
MUMBAI: Sonakshi Batra became a household name for her role Naaz in Colors' popular drama series Udaariyaan. The...
Happy Birthday Upen Patel! 10 Hottest pictures of the Bigg Boss 8 famed model/actor
MUMBAI: Upen Patel who was once the Hottie of B Town has been MIA for quite some time now. He got immense fame after...
Actor Swatantra Bharat joins &TV’s Doosri Maa as Shamshera!
MUMBAI: With numerous impressive performances in Films, television shows, actor Swatantra Bharat has established...
Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka: OMG! Aradhana runs into her mother in the temple
MUMBAI: Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has...
Anupamaa: Reality Check! Anupama makes Pakhi see the reality, Pakhi blinded by Adhik’s love
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Pernia Qureshi
Sexy! Aisha actress Pernia Qureshi is too hot to handle in these pictures
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sonakshi Batra
EXCLUSIVE! Udaariyaan's Sonakshi Batra on getting love for Naaz: People confuse the character as the person, so I was hesitant to play a negative role on TV but viewers recognised the difference between me and and Naaz and I am overjoyed''
Upen Patel
Happy Birthday Upen Patel! 10 Hottest pictures of the Bigg Boss 8 famed model/actor
Swatantra Bharat
Actor Swatantra Bharat joins &TV’s Doosri Maa as Shamshera!
Chestha Mehta
Exclusive! Chestha Mehta roped in for Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment’s next for Dangal TV!
Siddharth Kumar Tewary
Exclusive! Siddharth Kumar Tewary's show Shrimad Ramayan to be launched in January 2024 on Sony TV
Sindoor Ki Keemat
Exclusive! Sindoor Ki Keemat fame Prateik Chaudhary roped in for Dangal TV's upcoming show by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment