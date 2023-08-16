Breaking! Jennifer Winget to play the lead in SoBo Films next for Sony TV!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Jennifer Winget is all set to make her return to TV with SOBO Films next on Sony TV.

Jennifer Winget is a name to reckon with in the Television industry. She has been part of many successful shows like Dil Mill Gaye, Beyhadh, Bepannah, Beyhadh 2 and more.

She also stars in the OTT shows, Code M and it’s sequel.

