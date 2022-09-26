BREAKING! Karan Kundrra to play the lead in the upcoming show Bhediya for Beyond Dreams

Karan Kundrra is all set to be back as the lead in Beyond Dreams' upcoming show Bhediya. 

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that a lot of new production houses are coming up with some amazing shows in the upcoming days. 

ALSO READ: Revealed! Karan Kundrra finally breaks his silence on buying a house in Goa together with Tejasswi Prakash

We have an exclusive update about an upcoming show. 

Well, Beyond Dreams who is known for producing some amazing shows so far is all set to come up with a new show soon. 

The show is titled Bhediya and it will be based on Vampire Diaries. 

TellyChakkar is now the first one to break the first actor who is all set to be a part of the series. 

It is none other than Karan Kundrra. Yes, you heard it right!

Karan will be playing the lead role in the show. 

Nothing much is known about Karan's character yet. 

However, we are sure that the ardent fans of Karan will be jumping with joy as they will see him back on the small screens with this show. 

How excited are you to see Karan in the show? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Karan Kundrra and Hina Khan are the two ex-contestants to join the game this season

Karan Kundrra Tejasswi Prakash TejRan Bigg Boss 15 Beyond Dreams Yash Patnaik Vampire Diaries Bhediya TellyChakkar
