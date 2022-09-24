Revealed! Karan Kundrra finally breaks his silence on buying a house in Goa together with Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 fame Karan Kundrra has finally clarified that he hasn't purchased the house in Goa but his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash is the only solo owner of it.

Taking a dig at the reports Kundra on his Twitter profile wrote, "Nope sweetie.. Tejasswi did.. it’s not the Middle Ages you know.. she walks ahead of me not behind me... you should try it too." Karan's sassy reply shows he loves to boost his girlfriend's work.

A few days ago Karan himself had shared the news of his girlfriend and TV actress Tejasswi Prakash buying a house in Goa. He wrote, "Congratulations baby... You deserve the world.. I'm so proud of you... You little hardworking mouse. May you have homes in every city you love." The actor even shared a glimpse of the house pictures on his social media.

Karan and Tejasswi are one of the most popular lovebirds in the television industry. The lovebirds met in Bigg Boss 15 house and since then their love is intact. Tejasswi and Karan have all plans to get married too, however, the couple is not spilling beans on it and want to take it slow.

