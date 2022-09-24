Revealed! Karan Kundrra finally breaks his silence on buying a house in Goa together with Tejasswi Prakash

TV actor Karan Kundrra took his social media and rubbished all the reports of buying a house in Goa and clarified that he hasn't purchased the house in Goa but his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash is the only solo owner of it

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/24/2022 - 09:10
Revealed! Karan Kundrra finally breaks his silence on buying a house in Goa together with Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 fame Karan Kundrra has finally clarified that he hasn't purchased the house in Goa but his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash is the only solo owner of it.

Taking a dig at the reports Kundra on his Twitter profile wrote, "Nope sweetie.. Tejasswi did.. it’s not the Middle Ages you know.. she walks ahead of me not behind me... you should try it too." Karan's sassy reply shows he loves to boost his girlfriend's work.

Also Read: SHOCKING! Did Tejasswi Prakash just hint at problems in relationship with Karan Kundra?

A few days ago Karan himself had shared the news of his girlfriend and TV actress Tejasswi Prakash buying a house in Goa. He wrote, "Congratulations baby... You deserve the world.. I'm so proud of you... You little hardworking mouse. May you have homes in every city you love." The actor even shared a glimpse of the house pictures on his social media.

Also Read: Shocking! Tejasswi Prakash doesn’t want to get spotted with Karan Kundrra for THIS reason

Karan and Tejasswi are one of the most popular lovebirds in the television industry. The lovebirds met in Bigg Boss 15 house and since then their love is intact. Tejasswi and Karan have all plans to get married too, however, the couple is not spilling beans on it and want to take it slow.

Credit: BollywoodLife

Television Karan Kundrra Tejasswi Prakash Bigg Boss 15 Dance Deewane Juniors LOCK UPP Roadies Khatra Khatra Show Kitani Mohabbat Hai TellyChakkar
Like
1
Love
6
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/24/2022 - 09:10

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: SHOCKING! Suhasini reveals Akshara’s truth; Abhimanyu is SHOCKED
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day.In the...
Rajjo: Upcoming Dhamaka! Rajjo and Arjun to have a secret marriage
MUMBAI : Star Plus' Rajjo is doing quite well and winning the hearts of viewers. Rajjo, an aspiring athlete from...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: SHOCKING! Akshara calls Abhimanyu selfish; Abhimanyu goes to visit Manish in jail
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. In the...
Anupamaa: OMG! Samar promises to stand by Kinjal and tells her she should take a decision that would make her happy
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Latest Update! Akshay Kumar sells off his Andheri property to Daboo Malik at THIS whopping amount, details inside
MUMBAI : Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar sold off his Andheri West property to Daboo Malik, father of famous musicians...
EXCLUSIVE! Actress Shefali Jariwala opens up about her career; says “There can be no other Kaanta Laga girl in the whole world and it is a matter of pride for me”
MUMBAI: Shefali Jariwala, better known as the Kaanta Laga Girl, is an Indian actress and model who has appeared in...
RECENT STORIES
Latest Update! Akshay Kumar sells off his Andheri property to Daboo Malik at THIS whopping amount, details inside
Latest Update! Akshay Kumar sells off his Andheri property to Daboo Malik at THIS whopping amount, details inside