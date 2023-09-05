Breaking! Karanvir Bohra to enter Swastik Production’s Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum!

The show is about a Royal family with a strong matriarch who is not fond of changes, claiming them to ruin the age-old foundation of traditions.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/09/2023 - 18:50
Karanvir

The show Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum is made under Swastik Productions and stars Jay Bhanushali and Tina Datta in the lead roles. It has been on air since the 10th of April. Swastik Productions have made many shows like Begusarai, Mahabharat, and Suryaputra Karn among many others. 

However, one of the sons of the family, Jay Bhanushali insists upon small changes necessary with time. Tina Datta is paired with Jay Bhanushali and looks like a bubbly girl with her own sense of individuality. Jay will be bringing Tina to his hometown of Ranavgarh and the plot will follow from there.

As per sources, Actor Karanvir Bohra is all set to enter the show.

While details of his character are not yet available, it will be interesting to see him back on screen in a fictional role.

Karanvir Bohra is a television actor who is well-known for his roles in Kkusum, Shararat, and Qubool Hai and was last seen in Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp.

Are you excited to see Karanvir in a new avatar?

Tell us in the comments below!

