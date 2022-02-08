BREAKING! Kashish Rai returns to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Anisha

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Currently, Birthday party is all glitters and glam as Akshara will make it in time and get a grand surprise. She will be seen in Silver and Black glittery sequenced high slit gown. While Abhimanyu is dressed in a black glittery blazer.

The theme is Disco for the party and we can't wait for their yet another dance sequence will all disco vibes this time.

Well, while have the grand celebration and dance we see Akshara gets a call from Dr Kunal Khera, he reveals that he will meet Abhimanyu and she excitedly shares the news, right then we will see Anisha returning and she is here with a grand proposal. Now the breaking here is that Kashish Rai who had initially left the show has returned with her character. Although, there were news of having Priyanka Dhavale earlier but now they have gotten Kashish back to continue the character.

Are you all excited for the upcoming episodes?

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.