BREAKING! Kashish Rai returns to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Anisha

The theme is Disco for the party and we can't wait for their yet another dance sequence will all disco vibes this time. 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 06:00
Kashish Rai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read: DANCING QUEEN! Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant has left her fans wondering whether she shall have a dance performance for #AbhiRa Ki Pehli Teej in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Currently, Birthday party is all glitters and glam as Akshara will make it in time and get a grand surprise. She will be seen in Silver and Black glittery sequenced high slit gown. While Abhimanyu is dressed in a black glittery blazer. 

The theme is Disco for the party and we can't wait for their yet another dance sequence will all disco vibes this time. 

Well, while have the grand celebration and dance we see Akshara gets a call from Dr Kunal Khera, he reveals that he will meet Abhimanyu and she excitedly shares the news, right then we will see Anisha returning and she is here with a grand proposal. Now the breaking here is that Kashish Rai who had initially left the show has returned with her character. Although, there were news of having Priyanka Dhavale earlier but now they have gotten Kashish back to continue the character. 

Are you all excited for the upcoming episodes? 

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'Neil actually understands Aarohi' Karishma Sawant on her bond with Paras Priyadarshan, Neil and Aarohi's banter, and more

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Harshad Chopda Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant Mayank Arora Sharan Anandani Ami Trivedi Ashish Nayyar Paras Priyadarshan Pragati Mehra Vinay Jain Neeraj Goswami Niharika Chouksey Swati Chitnis Sachin Tyagi Ali Hassan Niyati Joshi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 06:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Khatron Ke Khiladi Seaosn 12: Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal to re – enter the show as a wild card entry?
MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 15, and since day one, he made headlines...
Anupamaa: Disheartening! Anuj feels Anupamaa’s inner pain post her battle with Pakhi and Toshu
MUMBAI:  Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
BIG TWIST! Priya finds something suspicious about Nandini in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a huge drama in the upcoming track. We all know that problems...
Na Umr Ki Seema Ho: Interesting! Dev eagerly awaits Vidhi’s acceptance to his job offer
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another exclusive and exciting update for its viewers. We at Tellychakkar have always...
Anupama : OMG! Bapuji will curse the Shah family that they wouldn’t live happily after the insult that Anupama has gone through
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the weekly...
Anupama : Shocking! Anuj blames Bapuji for the insult that Anupama goes through in the Shah house
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the weekly...
Recent Stories
Disheartening! Dia Mirza pens condolence message for her niece who passed away
Disheartening! Dia Mirza pens condolence message for her niece who passed away
Latest Video