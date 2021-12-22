Breaking: Manek Bedi in Shashi Sumeet’s new show for Sony TV?

MUMBAI: Here we are back with another big update from Shashi Sumeet’s new show for Sony Entertainment Television.

Udaan and Naagin 4 fame Vijendra Kumeria finalized to play the male lead and talented actress Alka Kaushal will play pivotal role in the show

Now, we have learnt that actor Manek Bedi is in talks for the show. Manek has done several films and was last seen in Zee TV’s Lajwanti.

Shashi Sumeet Productions is known for bringing shows which are path-breaking. The most successful offerings of the production house are Punar Vivah, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Ye Dinon Ki Baat Hai and the list goes on. They currently bankroll Tera Yaar Hoon Main on Sony SAB and Meet on Zee TV.

