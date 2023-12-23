Breaking! Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi of Anupamaa confirms quitting the show says “I couldn’t relate to the story and hence decided to leave the show’

MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week.

Muskan Bamne is a well-known actress on television and has a massive fan following. These days, she is ruling the television screens with her performance as Pakhi in the serial Anupamaa.

The actress has been a part of movies like Haseena Parkar and shows like Bakula Bua ka Bhoot, Super Sisters, Gumrah and more before becoming a part of Anupamaa.

She is an exceptionally good actress and through her acting chops, she convinced the audience that no one could portray Pakhi the way she does. She is usually praised for her acting chops but sometimes, she has to face trolls for playing a bit of a grey character in the show.

Now we all know that the show has taken a leap and the characters have evolved on the show.

Muskaan has finally quit the show and ended her journey over here.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and she confirmed the news and said that she has quit the show as she couldn’t be a part of the show. As per the story she would have to play a mother and that she couldn’t relate to that.

The actress said that she is looking forward to working in the OTT space, movies and she is open in doing good roles, mainly she would want to play the lead in her next projects.

Well, there is no doubt that Muskaan is one of the exceptionally good actresses and the way she portrayed Pakhi was commendable and the fans are going to miss her.

