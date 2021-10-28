Breaking: Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story fame Puneett Chouksey bags Colors’ Sirf Tum

MUMBAI: Here we are back with another breaking news from Colors’ new show Sirf Tum which is set to hit the TV screen very soon. It stars Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh in the lead roles. Vivian was last seen in Shakti and Eisha in Ishq Subhan Allah. She has been cast to play Suhani, whereas Vivian D’Sena has been selected to portray Ranveer

Early in the day, we broke the news about talented actor Nimai Bali joining the cast (Read here: Exclusive: Nimai Bali joins Colors’ Sirf Tum)

Now, we here that actor Puneett Chouksey, who is known for playing the male lead in Colors’ Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story, has bagged the show.

According to our sources, Puneet will play male lead Vivian’s aka Ranveer’s step brother in the show. We could not get through him for a comment.

Puneet has also been part of shows like Vish, Naagin 3, Sadda Haq, Saath Nibhana Saathiya and was last seen in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

The show portrays the love story of two young and pure hearts - Ranveer, who is like a raging fire that can’t be quelled, and Suhani, who is as calm and soothing as water. Despite their personalities being poles apart, both of them are about to be hit by Cupid’s arrow.

Sirf Tum will be replacing Barrister Babu from 8 November at 8:30 PM.

