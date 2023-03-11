Breaking News: Dharmesh Vyas bags JD Majethia’s next for Sony TV!

Dharmesh has been a part of Hindi television shows such as Parampara, Hasratein, Saarthi, Bandini, and Sanskar Laxmi among others along with his contribution to Gujarati cinema and plays.
Dharmesh Vyas

MUMBAI: There are numerous projects in the pipeline as an offering of complete masala entertainment to the viewers of television and OTT.

Unconventional plots and storylines are being churned out to present something unique which the viewers have never seen before and which drives traffic to another level, be it on television or the digital medium. While there are many shows which have launched recently on television, soon JD Majethia will bring a new show on Sony TV. (Also Read: Must Read! Jamnadas Majethia aka Himanshu from Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan talks about the destiny of the movie to be releasing in Diwali, read to know more)

Sources inform us that the show will star Dharmesh Vyas in a pivotal role.

In the past, Dharmesh has been a part of Gujarati projects in the likes of Hu Chhu Mr. Shankar, Lakiro, Chabutro, Hoon Tari Heer and many more. He has also directed Rupiyo Nach Nachave. Dharmesh has also been a part of Hindi television shows such as Parampara, Hasratein, Saarthi, Bandini, and Sanskar Laxmi among others.

On the other hand, JD Majethia is not only a producer under the banner of Hats Off Productions but also a talented director and an actor. He is renowned for his contribution to Gujarati cinemas and plays along with producing some extremely successful TV shows such as Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi.

It will be interesting to see what JD Majethia has to offer this time given that he has a knack of presenting the best of sartorial comedy shows along with a dash of some spicy dramatic content to keep the entertainment quotient alive. (Also Read: Pushpa Impossible: Oh No! Bapodara does Chirag’s grihpravesh to embarrass him)

Also, how excited are you to watch Dharmesh’s association with JD Majethia? Let us know in the comment section below!

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Fri, 11/03/2023 - 10:24

