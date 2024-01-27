Breaking News: Imlie actor Zohaiib Siddiqui and actress Parul Chauhan roped in for Masterstroke Productions’ next!

Zohaiib has earlier been seen in projects such as Imlie, Ek Boond Ishq, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke among many others. Parul was last seen in Dharm Yoddha Garud
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Sat, 01/27/2024 - 16:42
Zohaiib Siddiqui and actress Parul Chauhan

MUMBAI: Indian television shows have been a part of the audience's daily lives for a long time now. Over time, the type and platform of content changed a lot but people still wish to go back to television dramas and call it their comfort zone.

TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment. (Also Read:Zohaib Siddiqui followed a strict diet, intense workouts for his shirtless entry in 'Imlie)

We have constantly been at the forefront to keep you updated about all the latest happening in the telly world. Many new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on floors. Some are all set for launches in the coming days. The rest are already on air and entertaining the viewers.

Now we have hot piping information about a new show in the making. There is a new production house which has launched titled Masterstroke. The production house is helmed by producer Tony Singh. According to information received, the makers plan to churn out a new show which will be a love triangle.

According to our sources, actor Zohaiib Asshraf Siddiqui has been roped in to play the leading role in the show. The project will also witness Parul Chauhan in a significant role.

Zohaiib has earlier been seen in projects such as Imlie, Ek Boond Ishq, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke among many others. Parul was last seen in Dharm Yoddha Garud (Also Read: Exclusive! Imlie fame Zohaib Siddiqui opens up about the show, his co-stars and more, check out)

Stay tuned to this space for more information.
Zohaiib Siddiqui TellyChakkar Imlie Ek Boond Ishq Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke Parul Chauhan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Sat, 01/27/2024 - 16:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17 : What! Karan Kundrra defends Munawar Faruqui as he enters the house says “You have done a mistake leave it in the past and move on”
Hiba Nawab
Wow! Jhanak's Hiba Nawab shares her new look from the show and it will make your jaws drops
Bigg Boss Season
Bigg Boss Season 17: Kya Baat Hai! Pooja Bhatt gives the best advice to Mannara Chopra as she enters the house
Mouni Roy
Congrats: Mouni Roy shares pictures and fond memories as she celebrates her MARRIAGE ANNIVERSARY with husband Suraj Nambiar!
Shark Tank India
Shark Tank India 3: OMG! Aman Gupta taunts Peyush Bansal as he pitches his offer “apne talent ko chori na karle”
Shrimad Ramayan
Audience feels that Shrimad Ramayan is a MUST WATCH; says ‘music elevates every scene’