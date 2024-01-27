Breaking News: Imlie actor Zohaiib Siddiqui and actress Parul Chauhan roped in for Masterstroke Productions’ next!

MUMBAI: Indian television shows have been a part of the audience's daily lives for a long time now. Over time, the type and platform of content changed a lot but people still wish to go back to television dramas and call it their comfort zone.

Many new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on floors. Some are all set for launches in the coming days. The rest are already on air and entertaining the viewers.

Now we have hot piping information about a new show in the making. There is a new production house which has launched titled Masterstroke. The production house is helmed by producer Tony Singh. According to information received, the makers plan to churn out a new show which will be a love triangle.

According to our sources, actor Zohaiib Asshraf Siddiqui has been roped in to play the leading role in the show. The project will also witness Parul Chauhan in a significant role.

Zohaiib has earlier been seen in projects such as Imlie, Ek Boond Ishq, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke among many others. Parul was last seen in Dharm Yoddha Garud (Also Read: Exclusive! Imlie fame Zohaib Siddiqui opens up about the show, his co-stars and more, check out)

