Breaking News! Kanika Mann bears the brunt of those heavy stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 with a smile

Kanika Mann too has participated this year and in a recent pic from what seems the after effects of a heavy stunt, she smiles, sporting injuries. Of course, injuries are common when it comes to performing action but to smile with such grave injuries? We salute Kanika Mann for being the sport she is.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/16/2022 - 00:19
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update for its viewers.

We already know that the shooting for the daredevil, action-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has begun with full zeal and we are sure all the contestants must be giving their best.

It is quite the successful franchise and many tv celebrities are participating this year alongside Rohit Shetty as the handsome host, adding to the excitement of the audience.

This has only raised our excitement for this season and it's getting too difficult to wait and see who turns out to be this season’s best Khiladi.

