BREAKING! Prateik Babbar in Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi starrer Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan

Junglee Pictures and Roy Kapoor Films have been producing different concept-driven films that received acclaim from critics and audiences. Now both the production houses are collaborating to give the audience a unique rom-com with never-before-seen lead pair. Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi will be seen together on the big screen for the first time. The makers have revealed the first look of the film.

Now the exciting news is that Prateik Babbar will be soon seen in Hiccups and Hookups and will star in Pratik Gandhi and Taapsee Pannu starrer Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan.

In the Arshad Syed directorial, Taapsee will be seen playing her first comic role as a feisty cop and Pratik Gandhi will be essaying the role of a young newly-wedded scion whose wife has gone missing. Both the actors are currently shooting their respective schedules in Jaipur.

