BREAKING! Punjabi Actress Anjali Raghav JOINS the cast of Swaran Ghar?

MUMBAI: After the grand success of Udaariyaan, the power couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are back with yet another path-breaking show with a fresh concept. Swaran Ghar has been the most anticipated show in recent times, finally, the duo decided to drop the promo of the show.

The ensemble of the show has stalwarts like Sangita Ghosh and Ronit Bose Roy, the story of Swaran and Kanwaljeet brings a never-heard concept to television.

We updated about Swaran Ghar has been all set to go on floors from 28th February at 8:30 PM replacing Balika Vadhu 2. We are all excited to meet the Bedis. Now, the exclusive news is that Punjabi actress Anjali Raghav joins the cast of Swaran Ghar with an intriguing character. Further details about her character are yet to be disclosed.

The story narrates an emotional separation between the parents and their kids and reveals that even you can divorce your spouse then why not the kids if the relationship has only turned into a formality. All this while when you thought your kids would be your support in Oldage but they decide to turn their backs on you when you retire from your lifelong job and responsibilities.

Indeed, the show is along the lines of Baghban with a similar vibe of three sons, but none of them was keen on taking up their parent's responsibility, while the parents are now firm on their decision to divorce such children and live peacefully without them. The concept is quite fresh on Television, it has already intrigued the viewers with its first promo. We can't wait to see what the show has to offer. The team has put the second promo out and it depicts the whole journey of Swaran and her family and how her delusional belief that her sons will always love her as they did in childhood breaks.

