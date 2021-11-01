Breaking: Ravi Kishan, Suresh Wadkar, Dr Kumar Vishwas and Kailash Kher join Zee TV’s new show Swarnbharat

MUMBAI: Early in the day, we broke the news about Zee TV coming up with a new musical show. The show's name is Swarnbharat and it will be a finite series.

As mentioned by us, it will air for 26 weeks and have 52 episodes. Each episode will be of one hour duration that will air at 8 PM. The episodes will air on Saturday and Sunday.

(Read here: EXCLUSIVE! Zee TV to launch a new finite series titled Swarnbharat )

Swarnbharat is the first ever story narrative bhajan reality show.

Now, we bring you some more exclusive information from the show.

We hear that popular Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan has turned narrator for the show. The show will star three popular gurus. They are noted singer Suresh Wadkar, former Aam Aadmi Party leader and Hindi Poet Dr Kumar Vishwas and popular playback singer and music composer Kailash Kher.

