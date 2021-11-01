EXCLUSIVE! Zee TV to launch a new finite series titled Swarnbharat

MUMBAI: Zee TV has been entertaining the viewers for several years now.

The channel is known for presenting many hit shows that have been widely appreciated by the viewers across the nation.

Zee TV has some amazing lineup of shows in the coming days.

After Tere Bina Jiyaa jaye Na, Aggar Tum Na Hote, the channel is all set to launch another new show soon.

The show's name is Swarnbharat and it will be a finite series.

It will air for 26 weeks and have 52 episodes. Each episode will be of 1 hour duration that will air at 8 PM.

The episodes will air on Saturday and Sunday.

Swarnbharat is the first ever story narrative bhajan reality show.

