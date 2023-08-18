Breaking! Shemaroo Umang’s Kyunki Tum Hi Ho Wraps up Shoot, to Go off-air on this date!

MUMBAI: The Shemaroo Umag show ‘Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho’ starring Priyanka Dhavale has been through its fair share of news.

Previously, Actor and producer Amar Upadhyay left the show abruptly and the production company over creative differences. And eventually, Harsh Naggar also left the show, with Manish Raisinghani and Karan Khanna taking over.

Many New TV shows come and go, but only a few manage to grasp the longevity and connect with the audience. Sometimes shows fail to connect, with the audience which causes them to go off-air.

As per sources, Shemaroo Umang’s show Kyunkki Tum Hi Ho will go off air soon. The show has wrapped up shooting today and as per sources, will air the last episode, this week on 26th August.

The show’s intriguing plot is about A young, beautiful, and carefree

woman, Kavya Sharma loves her childhood friend, Ayushmaan Bhargav, and believes they are made for each other.

However, a wealthy individual, Karan Pratapsingh enters her life and brings about a dilemma. And the show is wrapping up after completing more than 230 episodes.

What are your thoughts on the show going off-air?

