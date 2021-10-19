BREAKING! Shivangi Joshi's emotional message while BIDDING ADIEU to Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Sirat and Kartik's Jodi is the most adored onscreen duo at present.

Naira Goenka or Sirat aka Shivangi Joshi created a legacy and with Kaira's romantic supremacy fans have poured immense love on them. After Mohsin's exit, she will be soon exiting the show. Shivangi created a major mark with her character on fans and garnered massive adoration for more than 5 long years. She gave life to both Naira and Sirat's character in the show, from being a graceful dancer to being a fierce boxer onscreen, she made a special place in every viewer's heart through her craft.

Here's what Sirat aka Shivangi has to say, “I will forever be grateful for the boundless love & affection I have received while playing Naira and Sirat (especially Naira) in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. To Rajan Shahi Sir, To Star Plus, to the Show, to my Co-Stars, and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the finest memories & moments I could have ever asked for. Without all of you, I wouldn't be the person I am today. It's rare to get a chance to be a part of something that's beautiful, historic, and incredible. And finally to our well-wishers, thank you for falling in love with Naira & Sirat and supporting our journey till the end. I'll miss this more than anything.”

The show will unfold a new story with grown-up Akshara, Kairav and Aarohi. It was earlier updated that Pranali Rathod has been roped in the show as Akshara, Harshad Chopda to play Kairav and Karishma Sawant to play Aarohi in the show post the leap.

Sirat will be sorely missed as she has been the heart and soul of the show.

