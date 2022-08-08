BREAKING! Shweta Tiwari to play the LEAD in ZEE TV's upcoming show by Bodhi Tree

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that a lot of television shows are all set to launch soon on various channels.

Zee TV has been entertaining the viewers for several years with a variety of TV shows.

And now, the channel has some amazing lineup of shows in the upcoming months.

TellyChakkar is back with an exclusive update on the same.

Well, Bodhi Tree is one popular production house and has launched several shows in the past.

The makers are all set to be back with a brand new show on Zee TV.

The new show is yet to be titled but we have exclusively learnt that actress Shweta Tiwari is locked to play the lead.

Shweta is one such actress who doesn't need any introduction.

She has proved her mettle in acting in several TV shows so far.

Nothing much is known about Shweta's character yet.

The actress was seen showing off her daredevil avatar in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Before that, she played the lead role in Sony TV's show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

Shweta will be back in a full-fledged role after a long gap and it would be simply a delight for the fans.

