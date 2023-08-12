Breaking! Suhaagan actor Aditya Deshmukh meets with a serious accident as he was on his way to the sets

MUMBAI: Aditya Deshmukh is a well-known actor of the television industry.

He is known for his roles in serials like Ziddi Dil Maane Na, Lag Ja Gale, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas: Veera etc.

The talented actor is currently impressing everyone with his amazing performance as Vikram Shukla in Colors' show Suhaagan.

The show is bankrolled by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms and premiered just a few months ago on the small screens.

Aditya's performance is being lauded by the viewers and the fans love his character.

The actor unfortunately, didn’t have a good start this morning as he met with an accident as he was on his way to the sets of his show.

The accident happened at Ghodbunder road where a truck rammed into his car and severe damage happened, luckily the actor wasn’t hurt severely.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Aditya where he revealed what exactly had happened.

The actor said “A truck driver was drinking and driving and he rammed my car very badly. My chest hit the steering wheel and my is hurting a bit and then because of the jerk my lower back is also hurting. I am having issues sitting and standing. The RTO people also helped us and told us to get into another lane as he had hit the car so badly”

He further said “The production was very caring where they told me they will come and pick me up and luckily the insurance will take care of it as the accident was major and their first concern was if I was fine. I am just coming out of that shock as it’s like touching death and coming back”

“He hit me so hard that two other cars which were behind me got damaged and an auto kind of went off track and hence the entire bumper of my car came out. The front bumper of the car behind was also damaged because of his harsh driving," said Aditya.

“I was very furious and was going to hit him as he was blaming me for the accident and asking money for the damages when he was drunk and driving but then the RTO officer told me I can’t hit him and I was careful because my hand doesn’t land on an on-duty officer’s uniform. The drunken driver was not driving his own truck it belonged to his boss so the RTO person told me that they will file a case against the driver and then asked him if I want to put any case on him, but then my dad told me that he will take care of all this as he is an officer too (GST department). He told me not to get into all this and he would be taking care of it” – Aditya.

“There was a kind lady who offered me Pepsi so that my sugar doesn’t drop as I’m still in shock and didn’t know what had happened. I think she was from our industry and it was sweet of her to tell me that she would drive me to the shoot and would park her car on the side” the actor said.

At the end Aditya concluded saying “It will take me some time to come out of this shock as the impact was high and I will slowly come out of it”

Well, it's commendable that after such a huge accident the actor went back on sets and began to shoot for his serial as that’s the commitment the actor has.

We wish Aditya a speedy recovery!

