Breaking! The FIRST poster of upcoming MV 'Je Tu Na Bulawe', starring Shaheer Sheikh and Priyanka Khera is OUT NOW

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh has been making headlines for his personal as well as professional life. The actor is enjoying the best of both worlds, and no one could be happier than his fans. While fans have been yearning to see him in his digital debut Paurashpur, he dropped another surprise for his fans recently.

Remember Shaheer had hinted about a music video with Priyanka Khera last month? Well, now he has officially announced it. Yes!

The handsome hunk took to his social media handle yesterday to share the first look of his upcoming song with Priyanka and took everyone by a sweet surprise. Shaheer revealed that his forthcoming music video with Priyanka is titled 'Je Tu Na Bulawe'.

The first poster is of the song is quite romantic, as the duo cannot stop staring into each other's eyes lovingly and has sent the internet into a meltdown. The poster also shows some glimpses from the music video, leaving their fans utterly curious. Within moments, Shaheer's post caught fans' attention and they showered him with love.

'Je Tu Na Bulawe' is sung by Surya, while the lyrics and music are given by Raas.

Also Read: Avneet Kaur, Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan, Krystle Dsouza and Mouni Roy show us how the PURPLE MAKE-UP TREND will RULE 2021!

Though Shaheer did not reveal the release date, fans were uber excited to see this new pair onscreen. Shaheer's former Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke co-star Avinash Mishra was also enthralled and wrote, "Ek Aur Dhamaka". Priyanka Khera also expressed her excitement for her first collaboration with Shaheer.

The talented actor also shared a mesmerizing BTS picture with Priyanka and shared his experience shooting for 'Je Tu Na Bulawe'. He wrote, "It was so much fun shooting this music video. I guess you guys are going to love it too.".

Shaheer and Priyanka look breathtakingly beautiful in the photo.

Meanwhile, Shaheer is all set to feature in another music video with Rashami Desai.

Also Read: MTV Roadies Revolution: Shreya Kalra-Nisha Dhaundiyal ACCUSE Nikhil Chinapa of showing FAVORITISM towards Micheal Ajay

Credit: Pinkvilla