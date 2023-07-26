Breaking! Udaariyaan’s new Lead Aditi Bhagat opens up on joining the show, “We are going to put our best foot forward, and not disappoint and we just want everyone to accept us”, Read the Full Story!

We gave you the update that the show will be taking another major leap and now, kids are going to enter the show again.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Wed, 07/26/2023 - 20:39
Udaariyaan

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing turns and turns in the next episode. The audience is enthralled by the cast's superb performance. With each new episode, the show becomes more intense.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Vivian D'Sena's track to END in Colors' Udaariyaan

We gave you the update that the show will be taking another major leap and as per reports, Actors Aditi Bhagat, Alisha Parveen, and Anuraj Chahal have been roped in for the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Actress Aditi Bhagat to talk about Udaariyaan 3, hesitation on taking up the role, and more.

When asked about how she was feeling about joining the show, and if she had any hesitation at all,  she said, “I mean, when you manifest then it comes true, it is exciting and I am very very happy right now,  you know, it’s like a very big legacy. And I am not even thinking about the future right now, it is all still sinking in. I am just trying to live every single day, day by day because we are doing workshops, I am still trying to figure out and understand the character and we are still in the process of creating that, once we create it we will see whatever happens next and then”.

She also just teased us about the character without really revealing anything, she said, “The show is taking a big leap, and  I am going to be playing a character in the future generation’s story, that’s all I can say now”.

She also had a message for the fans, “I just want to say that we are going to put our best foot forward, and not disappoint and we just want everyone to accept us and show us their love and support, and keep watching”.

Aditi Bhagat is a popular face in the world of entertainment, she has been a part of shows like Spy Bahu, Pushpa Impossible, Is She Raju, and many popular commercials.

What do you think about the show taking another leap?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more exclusive updates!

ALSO READ: Udaariyaan: OMG! Nehmat determines to bring her child into the world while risking her own life

Aditi Bhagat alisha parveen Udaariyaan 3 Anuraj Chahal Kimmy Kaur Vivian Dsena Ruhaan Kapoor Ananya Gambhir Twinkle Arora Udaariyaan Ekam Nehmat Isha malviya Naaz Ravi Dubey Sargun Mehta Isha Malviya Hitesh Bharadwaj Colors Fateh Tejo Harleen Twinkle arora News TellyChakkar
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Wed, 07/26/2023 - 20:39

Breaking! Udaariyaan's new Lead Aditi Bhagat opens up on joining the show, "We are going to put our best foot forward, and not disappoint and we just want everyone to accept us", Read the Full Story!
MS Dhoni
Exciting! MS Dhoni to make his acting debut soon? Sakshi Dhoni spills the beans
