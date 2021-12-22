Breaking: Vijendra Kumeria to play the male lead in Shashi Sumeet’s next on Sony TV

MUMBAI: Early in the day, we broke the news about talented actress Alka Kaushal will be seen in Shashi Sumeet’s upcoming show for Sony Entertainment Television (Read here: Exclusive: Alka Kaushal roped in Shashi Sumeet’s next on Sony TV)

According to our sources, actor Vijendra Kumeria, who is known for roles in Udaan, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel and last seen in Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, has been finalized as male lead in the show.

We could not get through to him and producers for a comment.

Shashi Sumeet Productions is known for bringing shows which are path-breaking. The most successful offerings of the production house are Punar Vivah, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Ye Dinon Ki Baat Hai and the list goes on. They currently bankroll Tera Yaar Hoon Main on Sony SAB and Meet on Zee TV.

