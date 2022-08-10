Breaking! Vikas Grover and Preetika Chauhan roped in for Shemaroo Umang’s new show!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Shemaroo Umang has been creating some fantastic shows that have grabbed the viewers' attention, and it looks like they have some more exciting things coming up.

As per reports, the channel is coming up with a new show ,which is said to be produced by writer-producers Raghuvir Shekawat and Ravindra Gautam under the ‘Do Dooni Chaar Production’ banner.

As per sources, actors Vikas Grover and Actress Preetika Chauhan have been roped in for Shemaroo Umang’s new show.

Vikas is known for shows like Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Waghle Ki Duniya, Beintehaa, and more. While Preetika is known for her roles in shows like Savdhaan India, Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar, Mayavi Mailing, Santoshi Maa, and more.

While not many details are known about the show, it is always interesting to see something new.

There are also reports that Arti Singh will be featured in the project, and it is also being reported that Shemaroo Umang has a lot of exciting new shows coming up.

Are you excited about what the new show is about?

