BREAKING! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's AbhiRa aka Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod fulfil a PUBLIC DEMAND by doing this

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

AbhiRa's love has turned into the most trending love story of 2022, the most awaited love confession finally happened and fans couldn't keep calm. Well, they had the craziest moments for fans to witness with their ICONIC scene. In the live session with Fans, when the duo was asked about what is soo crazy about AbhiRa, Harshad revealed, 'From hanging upside down to ending up at Akshara's room amidst the wedding preps and then jumping down in style from her window; everything that Abhi does defines craziness'.

Well, recently the creative of the show, Garima Dimri had posted a poll for fans if they want to see AbhiRa perform on the viral song Saami Saami, and we have the result, they are performing on the dance number tomorrow. Check out a glimpse of their performance:

While everyone is busy flying kites, Abhimanyu asks Akshara to meet him. They fly a kite together when Akshara notices a live electric wire getting loose. She pushes Abhimanyu and saves his life. Abhimanyu thanks Akshara for saving his life yet again. But everyone comes there and people start taunting Akshara. They talk about how she broke her sister's marriage and that she is shameless. They tell them that earlier people used to give their examples, but now both the sisters are nothing but a curse to their families. Abhimanyu couldn't take it anymore and asked them to keep quiet.

In the upcoming episodes, we will see that Manish apologises to everyone present at the party and announces that the Goenkas and Birlas will never come together for anything.

