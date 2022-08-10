Bride-to-be Krishna Mukherjee shares fun glimpses of her bachelorette celebration in Thailand, check it out

Krishna had a fun bachelorette party with her close friends ahead of her wedding festivities. Shireen Mirza and her other girlfriends have taken off to Thailand and has shared many stunning pictures and videos of her vacation
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 02/21/2023 - 12:40
Bride-to-be Krishna Mukherjee shares fun glimpses of her bachelorette celebration in Thailand, check it out

MUMBAI : Popular Tv actress Krishna Mukherjee is a well known face in the Television industry. The actress is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Chirag Batliwalla soon. The couple got engaged last year and the wedding festivities have now officially begun. Krishna kickstarted the wedding functions with Sai Sandhya and posted a delightful video on her social media page where the bride-to-be is looking gorgeous and radiant in a green salwar suit with an orange dupatta.

Also Read-  Congratulations! Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Krishna Mukherjee to get engaged to her navy boyfriend on THIS date

Krishna had a fun bachelorette party with her close friends ahead of her wedding festivities. Shireen Mirza and her other girlfriends have taken off to Thailand and has shared many stunning pictures and videos of her vacation. The actress who has a massive fan following on social media has shared little snippets of her trip.


Check out some of the pics here;


Also Read- Breaking: Krishna Mukherjee to play the female lead in Smita Thackeray's next on Dangal TV


Talking about how she met her Chirag who is in Merchant Navy, Krishna had previously told a news portal, “We met through mutual friends in December last year and clicked instantly. He is not a part of this industry; he is in the Merchant Navy. I met him for the first time when he was in his uniform and was immediately attracted to him.”


For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


Credit-pinkvilla

 

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Krishna Mukherjee Chirag Batliwalla Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein Yeh Hai Aashiqui Naagin shubh shagun TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 02/21/2023 - 12:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Aishwarya Sharma can go to any lengths to eat chocolate, check out what she did this time…
MUMBAI :Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt has become a household name with her portrayal as Pakhi in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Seerat tries to kill herself with a knife, Garry stops her
MUMBAI :Many new shows are starting up and some are going off air. Starplus is back with a new show called ‘Teri Meri...
Kangana Ranaut feels nepo mafia is snatching all the awards from deserving talent
MUMBAI :Recently, an award function took place where Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, and others won awards....
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Seerat tries to get Garry to run away with her, cuts her palm
MUMBAI : Many new shows are starting up and some are going off air. Starplus is back with a new show called ‘Teri Meri...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Exclusive! Samrat plans to catch Revati red handed but she outsmarts him and escapes!
MUMBAI : Star Plus' popular show 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' began as a passionate love story between a famous rockstar,...
Recent Stories
Kangana Ranaut feels nepo mafia is snatching all the awards from deserving talent
Kangana Ranaut feels nepo mafia is snatching all the awards from deserving talent

Latest Video

Related Stories
Aishwarya Sharma can go to any lengths to eat chocolate, check out what she did this time…
Aishwarya Sharma can go to any lengths to eat chocolate, check out what she did this time…
Anupamaa: After Paras Kalnawat and Anagha Bhosale, Tassnim Nerurkar bids goodbye to the Rupali Ganguly starrer show?
Anupamaa: After Paras Kalnawat and Anagha Bhosale, Tassnim Nerurkar bids goodbye to the Rupali Ganguly starrer show?
Saavi Ki Savaari: Exclusive!Nityam finds out about Saavi plan’s to find Raksham!
Saavi Ki Savaari: Exclusive!Nityam finds out about Saavi plan’s to find Raksham!
Uorfi Javed reacts to Aditya Chopra’s comment that he could’nt make Uday Chopra a star, says, “He is not good looking…”
Uorfi Javed reacts to Aditya Chopra’s comment that he could’nt make Uday Chopra a star, says, “He is not good looking…”
Shehnaaz Gill reveals her marriage plans after Sidharth Shukla’s demise, says, “Mujhe abhi bahot aage jaana hai life mein…”
Shehnaaz Gill reveals her marriage plans after Sidharth Shukla’s demise, says, “Mujhe abhi bahot aage jaana hai life mein…”
Exclusive! “I knew that Shweta Tiwari was going to be on the show and that was the reason itself which was enough for me to say
Exclusive! “I knew that Shweta Tiwari was going to be on the show and that was the reason itself which was enough for me to say yes”, Niya aka Garvita Sadhwani of Main Hoon Aprajita talks about the show, her journey, and more