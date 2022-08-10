Bride-to-be Krishna Mukherjee shares fun glimpses of her bachelorette celebration in Thailand, check it out

MUMBAI : Popular Tv actress Krishna Mukherjee is a well known face in the Television industry. The actress is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Chirag Batliwalla soon. The couple got engaged last year and the wedding festivities have now officially begun. Krishna kickstarted the wedding functions with Sai Sandhya and posted a delightful video on her social media page where the bride-to-be is looking gorgeous and radiant in a green salwar suit with an orange dupatta.

Krishna had a fun bachelorette party with her close friends ahead of her wedding festivities. Shireen Mirza and her other girlfriends have taken off to Thailand and has shared many stunning pictures and videos of her vacation. The actress who has a massive fan following on social media has shared little snippets of her trip.



Check out some of the pics here;



Talking about how she met her Chirag who is in Merchant Navy, Krishna had previously told a news portal, “We met through mutual friends in December last year and clicked instantly. He is not a part of this industry; he is in the Merchant Navy. I met him for the first time when he was in his uniform and was immediately attracted to him.”



