Brotherhood Goals! Shaheer Sheikh and Kinshuk Vaidya from Star Bharat’s Woh Toh Hai Albelaa surely have the strongest bond in the TV industry

It is surely one of the strongest and the sweetest bonds that we have seen so far and it always makes you smile when you come across a post that has the two of them together.
shaheer

MUMBAI:   Shaheer Nawaz Sheikh is one of the well-known faces of the Tv industry. He has impressed fans with his performance in shows like Kya Mast Hai Life, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Woh Toh Hai Albelaa and many more. The actor has a huge fan following on social media where he keeps sharing interesting posts for his online family. 

On the other hand, Kinshuk Vaidya is ruling the hearts of the people with his stellar acting skills ever since his debut playing the lead role of Sanju in Star Plus’ show Shaka Laka Boom Boom.

Also read - WOW! Kinshuk Vaidya has an amazing collection of jackets, Check out

Currently, he is seen in the show Woh To Hai Albelaa which will be aired on Star Bharat. His bonding with the co-stars is loved by audiences as he keeps posting hilarious reels with them.

The lad has appeared in many popular TV shows like Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka, Karn Sangini, Ramayan, Jaat Na Pucho Prem Ki, Ishq Subhan Allah, among others. Fans still can't get over his massive transformation from being an innocent child actor to turning into a pleasing personality in adulthood.

Talking about Kinshuk’s bond with co-stars, we cannot ignore the bond he has with his co-star Shaheer Sheikh.

The audience don’t just love Shaheer and Kinshuk on the television but also on social media where their bond is very much visible and real.

It is surely one of the strongest and the sweetest bonds that we have seen so far and it always makes you smile when you come across a post that has the two of them together.

Check out the posts where you will love to see Shaheer and Kinshuk together:

Also read - Aww! Shaheer Sheikh finally gives us a glimpse his daughter Anaya as they have a fun time in Disneyland

Show your love for Shaheer Sheikh and Kinshuk Vaidya in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

About Author

