A BTS video of Radhika Muthukumar-Avinash Mukherjee aka Simar-Aarav from Sasural Simar Ka 2 is not to be missed

MUMBAI: Colors' popular show Sasural Simar Ka is back with season 2 and fans are loving every bit of it.

The buzz of Sasural Simar Ka 2 was quite high ever since it was announced.

It is a treat for the fans as Dipika Kakar who played the role of Simar Bhardwaj is reprising the role in season 2 as well.

Jayati Bhatia who played the role of Mataji is also retained from the previous season. She is slaying in her character of Geetanjali Oswal.

Avinash Mukherjee, Karan Sharma, Tanya Sharma and newbie Radhika Muthukumar are seen in the lead roles on Sasural Simar Ka 2.

Fans are already in love with the brand new jodis of the Telly world.

And now, Radhika Muthukumar who plays the role of Choti Simar on the show has shared a beautiful BTS sequence where she is shooting with her co-star Avinash Mukherjee who plays the role of Aarav Oswal.

Take a look:

The duo shot amid the beautiful locales of the Taj Mahal in Agra which is the major highlight of this sequence.

Avinash Mukherjee and Radhika Muthukumar are trying their best to build up crackling chemistry to entertain the viewers.

Badi Simar has found the appropriate match for Aarav which is Choti Simar and Geetanjali Devi has trusted the former for the same.

A lot of drama will take place on Sasural Simar Ka 2 before the leads get married.

