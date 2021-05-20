Celebrating 100 glorious moments of Gautam and Dhara from Star Plus’ Pandya Store

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Pandya Store currently focuses on how Dhara is teaching the value of living in a family by asking Dev, Rishita, Shiva and Raavi to live separately. She feels that this is the only way to make everyone understand the value and meaning of living in a joint family.

Well, the drama is much loved and Dhara and Gautam, played by Shiny Doshi and Kinshul Mahajan are much loved too. The two stand out on the show and we must say that all their moments have been magical. Today, ‘Gaura’ – Gautam and Dhara as they are fondly called, complete 100 episodes and Shiny took to repost a video which showcased the 100 glorious moments of Gautam and Dhara.

The fanpage shared the video with a caption: reposted from @sheen__creationx swipe for vm

100 Glorious Episodes Of "GAURA"

G - gorgeous couple

A - amazing characters

U - unique relationship

R- ravishing style

A- attitude to die for

Take a look:

Isn't it beautiful?

Produced by Sphere Origins, Pandya Store is a remake of Star Vijay's Tamil series Pandian Stores and airs on Star Plus. It stars Shiny Doshi and Kinshuk Mahajan in the lead roles.

