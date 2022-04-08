CELEBRATION TIME! Sai aka Ayesha Singh treats her Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin family with a sweet dessert

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry of Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. Virat and Pakhi have become good friends due to Pakhi’s pregnancy. Now, knowing that Sai is pregnant, she fears her position with Virat and the house. Pakhi is going mad with jealousy but destiny plays a cruel game with Sai again. What will Sai do now that Virat and Pakhi have come much closer?

Sai doubts Pakhi’s intentions behind being a surrogate mother by forcefully replacing Geeta. However, when Pakhi mistakenly falls from the stairs and gets labour pain. Later, she finally delivers the baby, giving birth to Virat and Sai’s child. Unfortunately, the biggest twist comes after the delivery when Sai finally exposes Pakhi’s illegal way of getting the procedure done. With this truth revelation, Sai gets Pakhi arrested. Sai takes a bold step, shaking Pakhi’s ground. Meanwhile, the Chavans are taken aback to know Pakhi’s dirty truth.

Well, Sai aka Ayesha Singh gives a doughnut party to the team and we can't get enough of all the love she garnered, check it out:

