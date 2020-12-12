Celebration time on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sets! #Kaira crosses 1200 episodes

MUMBAI: Producer Rajan Shahi’s shows are grand when it comes to celebrations. Well, it seems that this is true for not only his shows but off-screen events as well. The show has crossed quite a milestone today as the lead pair, Kartik and Naira, essayed by Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, have completed 1200 episodes. Now, that’s an amazing achievement!

There were spectacular celebrations on the sets of the show. The hit jodi cut a cake, while the rest of the cast celebrated joyously. Also, it was a day of double celebration as it was also Kairav, essayed by Aarambh Sehgal’s birthday. A cake was arranged for him as well.

Kartik and Naira have been loved by the audience ever since their love track began and have often been touted to be TV’s favourite jodi. Their iconic romance will clearly be one of the best on television.Their story started off with quite a bang with big fights between the two and anger fuming from all directions. However, soon they turned very supportive towards each other and true love was witnessed on screen. Their popularity as an onscreen jodi has touched every possible milestones. Best wishes to the most loveable onscreen jodi.