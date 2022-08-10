CELEBRATIONS! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin cast celebrates Sanyogeeta Bhave aka Amba’s birthday on sets, check out

MUMBAI :We always like to be at the forefront of delivering TV news to our readers, knowing how much they love staying updated with the happenings around Tinseltown. This time we bring to you another story from the entertainment world.

Also read: AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: After the talks about the leads leaving the show surfaces, netizens felt, ‘SaiYa had great potential’

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. The serial has been entertaining the audience for quite some time now. The equations between Sai, Virat, and Satya are everchanging. The show has remained on top of TRP charts for quite some time now and the show has witnessed some drastic twists and turns.

The current track follows that Sai and Satya are married and while Amba is still reluctant to accept Sai and Savi but seems to be warming up to Sai’s sincere efforts at home. Satya and Savi too are bonding well and Satya’s family is already in love with the little girl and adores her. Amba worries about her son and Sai's past hindering his married life.

The Ghum family seems like a close-knit group and today was another way to witness that. Your beloved Amba aka Sanyogeeta Bhave, celebrates her birthday today and the cast of the show is seen rejoicing with her and joining in for a cake cutting ceremony.

Check out:

We can see the cast and crew of the show gathering and singing to Sanyogeeta as she gets a year wiser today. Her co-stars, including Ayesha Singh, Harshad Arora, Aria Sakaria, Priya Ahuja were present for the celebrations.

Did you enjoy watching this video?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Also read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Decision! Satya’s bold step to protect his marital life with Sai

For more such stories, keep checking Tellychakkar



