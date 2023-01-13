Celesti Bairagey and Utkarsh Gupta get a complete Makeover; what is brewing on the sets of Rajjo?

MUMBAI : Star Plus' Rajjo is doing quite well and winning the hearts of viewers. Rajjo, an aspiring athlete from Uttarakhand, goes through many challenges in the programme. Manorama, Rajjo's mother, has a troubled past and is opposed to Rajjo being an athlete. The show is about how Rajjo responds to the past and fulfills her aspirations in the present after being split up from her mother in the Kedarnath flood, and her chance meeting with Arjun.

We know how much you’ll await every episode of Rajjo and the stars too, try to give out the best content for its loyal audience.

However, we are sure that the episodes aren’t the only thing our readers are interested in! We gather some tidbits around what happens behind the scenes or the personal lives of your favorite TV celebs.

Recently, we came across some bts posts from the set.

Celesti Bairagey is seen in a never seen before avatar on the sets and we are left baffled seeing Rajjo in this western outfit. She is seen with Utkarsh Gupta who looks unrecognizable as well.

Utkarsh Gupta plays the character of Chirag on the show and is seen in a very different avatar.

Check out the new look!

Now, we can’t help but wonder if these new looks are going to be part of an upcoming track?

Meanwhile on Rajjo, Rajjo is deeply hurt and after everything that happened, she is ready to leave. She packs her bags and with a heavy heart, tries to leave with her mother.

Arjun, Chirag and the entire family sees her departure but can’t say anything about it. However, in a major turn of events, Madhu arrives just then and tumbles down from the stairs, falling unconscious.

Rajjo quickly rushes to her, to see what happened. Later, she stays back when Madhu insists on the same and on the other side, Arjun asks his mother to not carry on with her tricks or there will be consequences.

