Charu Asopa grooves to ‘Besharam Rang’, netizens troll her saying, “first learn proper moves…”

MUMBAI : Popular Television actress Charu Asopa has been in the news lately for her separation with Rajeev Sen. The Baal Veer actress however is very active on social media and enjoys making reels and also includes her one year old Ziana many times. Recently Charu posted a video where she can be seen dancing to the latest song of the Bollywood film Pathaan ‘Besharam Rang’.

Charu captioned the video, “ I am not the one who follows the trend but this song I really loved . loved the whole vibe of the song and tripping on the lyrics besharam rang #besharamrang”

As soon as Charu shared the video, trolls came into action to comment on her moves. One user wrote, “Fine but first learn proper moves and forms of a dance! Throwing one’s hands all over the place is not dance.”

Another user wrote, “Sasti Deepika”.

While many trolled her, her fans were there to also support her. One fan commented on the haters, “We should not body shame anyone but my dear you are a mom now and you should think at least twice before wearing anything. Don’t compare yourself with Deepika. Deepika is Deepika and you are Charu, both people are poles apart. Be your own personality.”

