Check out Dharampatnii’s Shireen Mirza and Fahmaan Khan’s rendition of ‘Yaara Teri Yaari Ko’

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from Dharampatnii. Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - DharamPatnii, starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Yadav. The Balaji Telefilms show revolves around the lives of two different personalities, who belong to different spheres of society but are bound by fate. The serial is sure to have many twists and turns.

Also read: Exclusive! Pyar Ke Saat Vachan – Dharampatni actress Gurpreet Bedi’s sister learned the hard way why one should never argue with the actress

So DharamPatnii recently rolled out and the audience is very excited to see Fahmaan Khan back after Imlie. The stars put in a lot of dedication into bringing in new episodes to your TV screens.

However, we know that readers don’t just watch the episodes, but also like to know what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite shows and also the ongoings in the lives of their favorite stars!

Similarly, now we came across some BTS videos from the sets of Dharampatnii and we can see the team having a fun time between scenes. The stars of the show often get together for some masti-time between shots.

We saw actors Fahmaan Khan and Shireen Mirza as they got together to sing the recreated version of the song from Yaarana.

Check it out!

We are so happy to see the stars of Dharampatnii get along so well behind the scenes on the show and loved to see their ‘Yaarana’ off-camera.

Shireen earned a lot of recognition for her role of Simmy in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Fahmaan was praised widely for his stint in StarPLus’s Imlie.

Now, we know which version we prefer, what about you?

Do let us know in the comments section below.

Also read: Dharampatnii’s Neha Prajapati and Riya Bhattacharjee are having some off-the-camera bonding time, check out their fun banter

To know more about what goes on bts in your favorite shows, stay tuned to Tellychakkar