Check out Hina Khan’s special surprise for BFF Shaheer Sheikh

MUMBAI: Hina Khan's portrayal of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continues to be well-liked. Even in a negative character, she captivated the audience with her outstanding performance in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Hina Khan and actor Shaheer Sheikh have a wonderful relationship. The two are among the most well-known faces on television. The two have collaborated on a lot of music videos. Their fans genuinely enjoy their on-screen chemistry. The performers are close friends in real life as well. They frequently spend their leisure time together and like posting photos on social media.

ALSO READ Empathy! Actress Hina Khan shares consoling message for Shaheer Sheikh’s ailing father

The two share a close bond and Shaheer recently took to his social media and shared a really sweet glimpse of the two together. Hina can be seen surprising Shaheer by visiting him on the set of Woh Toh Hai Albelaa. Shaheer shared the glimpse writing, “That special feeling when your bestie decides to show up at your workplace just to say hi”.

Check it out here:

On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen in a music video with actor Angad Bedi. She often follows trends on Instagram with her beautiful pictures and life updates. Meanwhile, Shaheer Sheikh was last seen in season three of his popular show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, where he played the role of a very decent and sincere guy, Dev. He is currently a part of Star Bharat’s Woh Toh Hai Albelaa.

The two are immensely loved actors in the television industry and have gained major popularity.

ALSO READ: Awesome! This is what actors Shaheer Sheikh and Hina Khan have to say about their sizzling chemistry on screen

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.